Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members and lead songwriters for The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84, according to multiple reports.

His brother, Ronald Isley, confirmed his death in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Rudolph Isley co-wrote the group’s first major hit, “Shout,” which came out in 1959, according to USA Today. Some of their other hits included “It’s Your Thing,” “Twist and Shout” and “That Lady.”

Starting with four brothers, Rudolph, Ronald, Kelly and Vernon Isley, the group went on as a trio for many years after Vernon Isley died in a car collision. Younger brothers Marvin and Ernie Isley would later join.

Rudolph Isley left the group in 1989 but occasionally reunited with them for performances. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder

Latest News

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
The autopsies for Penelope and her calf Zuri (right) were released after they died in July.
Causes of death for Texas zoo’s giraffes Penelope and Zuri released
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Students are leveling up, not in a video game, but in their lives with balanced meals that they...
Holly Hill Elementary levels up school lunch