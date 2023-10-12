Prep for severe weather season: Program your weather radio

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a weather radio programming event due to the incoming severe storm season.

Severe weather across the U.S. is more prominent in the spring, but here in Alabama, there is a secondary severe weather season. That can start as early as late October and go through December.

There will be a team at the Enterprise Ace hardware store to check settings for anyone who needs it. The weather radios send out automatic alerts from the National Weather Service.

The messages are for warnings, alerts and even emergency information after severe weather.

The key to getting the right alerts is making sure the radio is programmed to the right location.

Whether you already have a radio and want to make sure it’s set correctly, or you want to get a new one, there is help.

“The idea, in general, is preparedness because we are coming up on November, which is our second severe weather season that’s coming up,” Lyon, the Deputy Director at Coffee County EMA, said. “What we want to do is help with the preparedness of people throughout this county and this region.”

Make a note in your calendar that the programming event is this Saturday. It’ll be at Ace Hardware in Enterprise, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

It’s also important to note this event does not cost anything. If you want a weather radio, they will also have them for sale.

