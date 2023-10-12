Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Prep for severe weather season: Program your weather radio

The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a weather radio programming event due to the incoming severe storm season.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a weather radio programming event due to the incoming severe storm season.

Severe weather across the U.S. is more prominent in the spring, but here in Alabama, there is a secondary severe weather season. That can start as early as late October and go through December.

There will be a team at the Enterprise Ace hardware store to check settings for anyone who needs it. The weather radios send out automatic alerts from the National Weather Service.

The messages are for warnings, alerts and even emergency information after severe weather.

The key to getting the right alerts is making sure the radio is programmed to the right location.

Whether you already have a radio and want to make sure it’s set correctly, or you want to get a new one, there is help.

“The idea, in general, is preparedness because we are coming up on November, which is our second severe weather season that’s coming up,” Lyon, the Deputy Director at Coffee County EMA, said. “What we want to do is help with the preparedness of people throughout this county and this region.”

Make a note in your calendar that the programming event is this Saturday. It’ll be at Ace Hardware in Enterprise, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

It’s also important to note this event does not cost anything. If you want a weather radio, they will also have them for sale.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case

Latest News

Prepping for tornado season: Programming weather radios
Prepping for tornado season: Programming weather radios
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder
City Council members are ready to move forward in hopes of having better communication with the...
New Brockton undergoing changes to fill vacant positions
City Council members are ready to move forward in hopes of having better communication with the...
New Brockton undergoing leadership changes