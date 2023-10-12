Ozark library members say new policies are proving to be beneficial

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Following weeks of controversy regarding content in the young adults section, the Ozark Dale County Library board implemented new policies to keep children away from unwanted content.

After the first two weeks since reopening, ODCL has received positive feedback from the changes.

Library director Karen Speck says parents seem to be more comfortable with the new variety of library cards available to kids.

“We actually did have one that restricted the access, and when the child tried to check out a book, they couldn’t check it out. Then, mom came back in and gave them full access,” said Speck. “I think it makes them feel like they have more control. Before, it was just a sign-up thing and the child could check out anything, now they can say exactly what their child can check out.”

No new challenges, a request to move a book to a new section due to its content, have been filed with the library staff since reopening either. Chairman Liz Delaney attributes this to the new stickers put on the spines of books in the young adult section. Each book has a sticker with the target age range listed by the publisher to avoid any issues.

“It gives them those tools to say, I can do this, or I can’t do this, and that took that decision away,” said Delaney. “So, that’s where I think it’s helped parents. It’s a little tool that they can use, and they really haven’t had to file a form because that takes care of it for them.”

While adjustments are still being made by the staff, board and visitors of the library, the board hopes the recent changes bring the threats and issues to an end.

“Most people are happy with the policies. They’re happy with what we do, and they thanked us for our hard work,” said Speck. “No complaints, to my knowledge. Thank god no threats. I see horror stories all over the state, and I’m really happy that so far, we’ve gotten positive feedback.”

The board has a meeting October 18 where they will discuss the numbers of new children’s library card registrations to date.

