Ozark Dale County Library honors longtime treasurer

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County Library is saying goodbye to one of their longest tenured board members.

Imogene Mixson, the treasurer of the library, is stepping away after 32 years on the board.

Mixson is a Dale County resident, born and raised, graduating from Ozark High School in 1955, which is now known as Carroll High School.

Before becoming a member of the board, Mixson spent 37 years teaching the youth of the Wiregrass. She taught English at Dothan High School, Enterprise State Community College and Wallace Community College. She also served as academic dean at WCC.

“It has just been such a joy, such a blessing and I am just ever so grateful,” said Mixson, speaking on her time as treasurer. “I think the two key words in my response are just humility and gratitude, for so many who have meant so much to me in my long journey.”

To honor Mixson and her commitment to the library, the board named the young adults section of the library after her.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.