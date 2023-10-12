Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Ozark Dale County Library honors longtime treasurer

Imogene Mixson stepped away from her position with the library after 32 years of service.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County Library is saying goodbye to one of their longest tenured board members.

Imogene Mixson, the treasurer of the library, is stepping away after 32 years on the board.

Mixson is a Dale County resident, born and raised, graduating from Ozark High School in 1955, which is now known as Carroll High School.

Before becoming a member of the board, Mixson spent 37 years teaching the youth of the Wiregrass. She taught English at Dothan High School, Enterprise State Community College and Wallace Community College. She also served as academic dean at WCC.

“It has just been such a joy, such a blessing and I am just ever so grateful,” said Mixson, speaking on her time as treasurer. “I think the two key words in my response are just humility and gratitude, for so many who have meant so much to me in my long journey.”

To honor Mixson and her commitment to the library, the board named the young adults section of the library after her.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder

Latest News

The event had moved to downtown Enterprise to follow COVID guidelines, but now returns to...
Spooky in the Park returns to Enterprise
New policies come after weeks of controversy surrounding books in the young adults section.
Ozark library members say new policies are proving to be beneficial
Imogene Mixson stepped away from her position with the library after 32 years of service.
Ozark Dale County Library honors longtime treasurer
After weeks of controversy over books in the young adult section, we're getting a first look at...
New policies at Ozark Dale County Library receive positive feedback