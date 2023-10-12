Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF GOTW: Confidence is key for Wolves to take down Enterprise

Confidence will be key in the matchup for Dothan, with their star athletes needing to have contagious energy to help the team's playoff chances.
By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Just about everyone in the Wiregrass knows how intense the rivalry between Dothan and Enterprise High School can be. The only two 7A teams in the area go head to head this Friday with a lot on the line.

Head coach Jed Kennedy says he isn’t focused on the rivalry side of this game, the playoff implications are more important. The Wolves head into this game with two region losses coming from Auburn (28-27 2OT) and Central Phenix City (48-14) which happened last week.

Kennedy says,” They are really, really, good defensively. A lot of those kids, this is their third year starting. They got a division one player at every level”.

Last season, the Wolves would fall 51-18 at Rip Hewes stadium. The team heads into the game ranked just ahead of the Wildcats by the ASWA.

