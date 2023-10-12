New Brockton undergoing changes to fill vacant positions

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton is undergoing new changes to fill vacant positions. Wednesday night a meeting was held for town workers to get paid.

The mayor and town clerk stepped down at the same time recently, causing a delay in checks getting signed.

“The purpose of the meeting was for us to get signature cards and make sure employees are getting paid. That’s step one. Step two is finding a city clerk who can take over those functions,” Todd Askins, the District 4 councilman for New Brockton, said.

This is not the first time New Brockton has been on the hunt for a mayor. In the past year, two mayors and two city clerks have resigned and they are looking to fill both positions for a third time.

“It definitely has been a learning experience of us getting back into the weeds of how this unfolds,” Askins said.

Askins said he would like to see candidates wanting to become the next mayor to have leadership experience.

“We need someone who is going to come in and help carry out the functions of the town, but also be someone who will help get the boards started. Overseeing the functions as well, and getting a lot of the programs up and running in New Brockton,” Askins said.

The town council is now looking forward to updating their ordinances and transitioning them to a digital platform.

“They have not been updated since 1993. That’s the next big push we are coming to. Hopefully, we can update our website and have better communication with citizens,” Askins said.

A meeting will be held to go over candidates next Monday. As of right now, only 1 letter of intent has been made for the mayor, and 8 for the town clerk position.

