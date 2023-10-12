Lots Of Changes Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Lots of variability is on the way for the coming days. Cloud will linger on Friday with a light shower possible, with partly cloudy skies and much warmer air Saturday as we reach the 80s. A passing cold front will cool us dramatically for Sunday, with chilly weather for much of next week as lows average in the 40s.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a shower. Low near 62°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a shower. High near 72°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 62°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tropical Storm Sean and a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic.

