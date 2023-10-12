Lockdown at ESCC after shots fired near campus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College went under a brief lockdown on Thursday.

The lockdown was done as a precaution in response to the school receiving a notification of shots fired near the Enterprise campus at around 4:15 p.m. That lockdown was lifted shortly after at 4:45 p.m.

News4 reached out to Captain Billy Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department, who confirmed the report of shots fired in the vicinity of the campus, but clarified that nothing happened on campus at ESCC.

Haglund also said that all suspects in the incident are now in custody, and additional information is expected to be released by Enterprise Police on Friday.

ESCC released the following statement in regards to the incident:

