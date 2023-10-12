Judge mulls lawsuit filed by man whose name Dothan city hall forged

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge will determine how an embarrassing legal dispute involving the city of Dothan moves forward.

A longtime municipal worker, Larry Patrick, is suing his old bosses because his successor electronically forged his name for years after he retired.

Besides the city, defendants are Leisure Services Director Alison Hall, Stephanie Wingfield, who replaced Patrick, and Roy Kitts, who supervised Wingfield.

Their attorneys, William Nicholson and Kevan Kelley, want Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson to dismiss the lawsuit for various reasons.

The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds because of paperwork bearing Patrick’s electronic signature.

In 2013, he ended his 34-year career, receiving praise for his hard work and devotion. Still, the city continued to electronically sign his name to documents so it could receive federal reimbursement for an after-school feeding program he managed that is administered by Leisure Services.

A News4 investigation into alleged feeding program corruption uncovered the forgery, which the city claims occurred because account login information was not updated after Patrick’s retirement.

City manager Kevin Cowper blamed the mess on Wingfield, fired amid the scandal that included allegations she rigged bids in favor of a Dothan restaurant that received millions.

Her attorney claimed she became the scapegoat in the scandal. Neither she nor the eatery that received the bid face charges, though city police and the FBI launched an investigation into the matter.

Wingfield also sued her former bosses, and her case in U.S. District Court is pending.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Nichols argued there is no legal basis for Wingfield to be a defendant in her official capacity as a city worker.

Patrick did not attend the hearing, but his attorney, Chris Maddox, told Richardson if he chooses to dismiss certain aspects of the case, he should do so without prejudice, which would leave the door open to refile allegations.

Maddox claimed it would be premature to dismiss the entirety of Patrick’s suit, filed after the city did not pay him claim, telling Richardson that depositions could reveal facts that may be currently unknown.

Richardson said he would review briefs and rule on motions to dismiss soon.

The status of the FBI investigation is not known because the agency does not comment on those matters.

