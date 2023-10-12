Houston Co. Commission discussing hotel tax to help parks and rec departments

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Commission is in discussion of implementing a tax to raise funding for local parks and recreation departments.

The tax, mentioned by Chairman Brandon Shoupe would be implemented on Houston County Airbnbs and hotels, and the money would go towards upgrading current facilities and the building of a county-wide track facility.

“I’ve known about some of the issues with the youth sports facilities out of the county in Ashford, Cottonwood, Rehobeth, and Wicksburg now doesn’t even have a youth sports facility,” said Chairman Shoupe. “They don’t have fields anymore because the schools had to absorb the property those fields were built on. It just got my wheels turning, thinking how can we tie this all together, make it one project, and find some funding to fund everything.”

Chairman Shoupe says the tax would be beneficial for the county and wouldn’t expect residents to have to pay it.

“The good thing about that is the people in Houston County don’t have to pay that,” said Chairman Shoupe. “The people that visit Houston County, stay in our hotels or stay in our Airbnb’s, they would, but the people that live here predominately would not.”

Danny King, Wicksburg Parks and Rec Director, says they have trouble receiving funding as is, so any assistance would be beneficial, especially with them starting from scratch.

“Since we are not an incorporated city, we’re very limited on our eligibility for funding,” said King. “There are very few grants we can apply for. So, any help we could get, we would greatly appreciate.”

Though a hotel room may cost a little extra, Shoupe says the lodging business will benefit from the facilities in turn.

“It would also be a good thing for the hotel companies because these fields could easily be used for tournaments. Some of them already are,” said Shoupe. “We could host collegiate matches or even statewide track meets so that puts more people in hotel rooms. It is just a win-win-win all the way around.”

Sometimes, legislators do not require a vote for taxes. Shoupe hopes the legislators approve this without a vote since the tax will not be predominantly paid by Houston County residents. If legislators require a vote for the tax, it could be put on the ballot in November 2024.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.