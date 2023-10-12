Wiregrass Gives Back
Holly Hill Elementary levels up school lunch

Students are leveling up, not in a video game, but in their lives with balanced meals that they...
Students are leveling up, not in a video game, but in their lives with balanced meals that they get a say in.(CDC/Amanda Mills via Canva)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Holly Hill Elementary School is celebrating National School Lunch Week by embracing the theme of “Level Up School Lunch

Students are leveling up, not in a video game, but in their lives with balanced meals that they get a say in.

According to the School Nutrition Association, there is a strong link between eating healthy and academic success. This week, students are learning about how some of their favorite foods are good for them.

Several students told News4 their favorite school lunches ranging from hot wings to spaghetti.

One of the reasons these students enjoy their lunch is because of the role they get to play in choosing what they eat.

Whenever the state has a new recipe, the students test it out.

The goal is to have food the follows federal nutrition guidelines and that students enjoy.

