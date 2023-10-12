Glamour Galore: 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is right around the corner meaning it’s time for the 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

42 first-grade girls from across the Wiregrass will gather to compete for the title of Little Miss National Peanut Festival.

News4 will stream the pageant on Saturday on the News4 app, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. You can also watch our coverage of the event using the live stream in this story.

The pageant kicks off on Saturday. October 14 at 5 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

To view the list of the 2023 Little Miss Contestants, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.