Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Glamour Galore: 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

Miss National Peanut Festival crown
Miss National Peanut Festival crown(National Peanut Festival)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is right around the corner meaning it’s time for the 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

42 first-grade girls from across the Wiregrass will gather to compete for the title of Little Miss National Peanut Festival.

News4 will stream the pageant on Saturday on the News4 app, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. You can also watch our coverage of the event using the live stream in this story.

The pageant kicks off on Saturday. October 14 at 5 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

To view the list of the 2023 Little Miss Contestants, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling...
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case

Latest News

pumpkins
Fall Festivities for the Wiregrass
4-H agents gearing up for fundraiser to help 4-H Foundation
4-H agents gearing up for fundraiser to help 4-H Foundation
Programming Your Midland Weather Radio
Prep for severe weather season: Program your weather radio
ESCC volleyball team ranked nationally for the first time
ESCC Volleyball team ranked nationally for the first time