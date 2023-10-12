Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Friday Night Football Week 7 Predictions

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Dothan | 10/13/23
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Dothan | 10/13/23
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again for high school football and News4 is back with Friday Night Football Prediction picks to get you in the spirit!

News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.

Join in on the fun by filling out the form below then stay tuned on the News4 social media pages for highlights!

If you miss play by play updates, don’t worry! Tune in to News4 Friday Night Football on Friday, October 13 at 10 p.m. for all the highlights!

