Final defendant pleads guilty to murdering man, wounding pregnant woman

David Markel Key will receive 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The fourth and final defendant in a Dothan shooting that killed a man and wounded a pregnant woman who lost her child received a 22-year sentence on Thursday.

David Markel Key, 26, took the same offer as his codefendants received from prosecutors.

He and those three accomplices had faced capital murder charges until his attorneys reached an agreement with prosecutors regarding the 2019 fatal shooting of 35-year-old Shaun Bernard Callins and the wounding of Kenisha Lee, who was about six months into her term.

Her unborn child died a few days afterwards.

Key’s plea ends a case that had been pending since 2019.

“The previous administration made the first offer, and we believed in fairness the same offer should be made to the other defendants,” Houston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Patrick Amason told News4.

Key also pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from an incident in the Houston County Jail and received 12 years that he will serve concurrently with his murder sentence.

