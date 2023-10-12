Fall Festivities for the Wiregrass

Wiregrass Gives Back
pumpkins
pumpkins(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 12, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaves are falling, temperatures are changing, and many organizations are planning events to bring in the season!

News4 has a list of fall-themed events to take part in this year, with something for the whole family:

DOTHAN

Dothan Botanical Garden’s Scarecrows in the Garden | October 1-31 times based off daily schedule.

First Annual Halloween Spook-tacular Light Show @ The Crossing at Big Creek of Alabama | October 6- 31 from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Dothan Nurseries Fall Festival | October 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dothan Leisure Services 3rd Annual Smores and Snores event | October 13 from 4:00 p.m. to October 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Trunk or Treat at Toasted Yolk | October 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Family-Friendly Fall Festival Event at Chick-fil-a | October 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Landmark Park’s Fall Farm Day | October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fall on Foster | October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fall on Foster event will include a Pet Costume contest, a Kids Costume contest, and a Pie Eating contest featuring News4′s own Kinsley Centers!

Harley Davidson of Dothan Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat | October 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Tax Exchange Dothan Halloween Fall Festival | October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dothan Church of God Fall Harvest Celebration | October 29 at 4 p.m.

Dothan Housing Fall Festival | October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ENTERPRISE

Boll Weevil Fall Festival | October 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HEADLAND

Headland Harvest Festival (Downtown Headland) | October 13 - 14

Kinsey Walking Trail Event | October 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

KINSEY

Kinsey Walking Trail Event | October 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

REHOBETH

Rehobeth Walking Trail Event | October 29 at 4 p.m.

WEBB

Mount Ararat Baptist Fall Events

Ozark

Beacon of Hope ABA Special Needs Trunk or Treat | October 14

Andalusia

Beacon of Hope ABA Special Needs Trunk or Treat | October 21

Don’t see your event? Head over to our website and submit them to our community calendar!

