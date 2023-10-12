ARCH collaborating with Wiregrass agencies in fight against homelessness

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A state agency is calling on Wiregrass groups to help fight homelessness.

Felicia Jackson, the executive director of the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless (ARCH), says the need to tackle the homelessness issue is urgent right now.

“It is going to be important for us to collaborate with other service agencies and for us to really come to the table and be able to speak to the broader issue of homelessness,” Jackson said about the connection between ARCH and agencies in the Wiregrass who serve the homeless.

According to ARCH, about 3,752 Alabamians were homeless on a given night in 2022. It is an alarming number, but ARCH warns it does not tell the full story.

The agency hopes with the help of local groups, next year’s homeless count will include more accurate data from rural communities.

“We do a one-day count for the 42 counties we cover,” Jackson said, which will provide a more realistic number of people that are homeless and in need of help.

Organizations like the L.A. Dream Center in Barbour County voiced concerns about issues they face, which forces them to resort to temporary housing like hotels.

“One of our biggest obstacles is funding and also finding landlords who have adequate facilities to house the homeless,” William Brown, the executive director of the Dream Center in Hartford, said.

The Dream Center is one agency working closely with ARCH to get government funding from Housing and Urban Development for a new project called the Wiregrass Housing Connection.

“If we are successful in getting that, it would give us $119,000 in funding so that we can help get people off the streets and into housing,” Brown said.

As for the next steps, Jackson knows homelessness is not something that can be solved overnight, but now local agencies are equipped with the information to fix obstacles in their way.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.