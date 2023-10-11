Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has energy saving tips for colder months

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More cooler weather is coming as we head more into the fall season. People in a couple of weeks are switching from air to heat.

Brad Kimbro is the Chief operating officer for Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, he said there are basic things you can do to get more bang for your buck.

“Make sure units are being maintained, make sure air filters are being changed. Ceiling fans, you know in the summertime you have them going a certain way to cool, and then the winter reverse that setting,” Kimbro said.

Kimbro said the highest capacity used by customers at his company is in the winter months.

“What members can do is try to the extent that they can, to conserve as much as they can during those four months. November, December, January, and February from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.,” Kimbro said.

Kimbro’s advice is to buy a water heater timer, it is one of the easiest ways to control your usage.

“Literally there are hundreds of water heater timer brands. You can go to the Wi-Fi and control them or down to just a manual adjustment and prices vary. But it’s a simple thing that can really save the cooperative money,” Kimbro said.

Controlling the infiltration around your doorways and windows can help block cooler air from seeping in, Brad Kimbro said.

