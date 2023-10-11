Salvation Army Angel Tree registration ends Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Only two days are left for Wiregrass families to apply for the Angel Tree program, ran by the Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree program ensures children who may not have had a chance to get presents during the holiday season will get to open something, like most other children.

Families can apply in person between 9am and noon at the Salvation Army Office along Bell Street.

Those who cannot make it in have until the end of the day Friday night to register online at saangeltree.org.

“It can give you a little bit of ease, and a little bit of hope and a little bit of positivity coming into the season, not having to wonder how I am going to do this and this or if I am going to have to cut this out,” said Major Linda Payton with the Salvation Army of the Wiregrass. “That’s what we are here for. We want to help you be able to give your children a Christmas they will still remember as a positive thing.”

For an application, all of the following information will be required:

Valid photo ID for parent/guardian

Birth Certificate of children 0-12

Proof of ALL household income

Proof of ALL household expenses

Proof of any Government assistance

Proof of budget class/workshop

