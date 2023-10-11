Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Salvation Army Angel Tree registration ends Friday

People can go into the Salvation Army office along Bell Street in Dothan and register between 9 a.m. and noon.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Only two days are left for Wiregrass families to apply for the Angel Tree program, ran by the Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree program ensures children who may not have had a chance to get presents during the holiday season will get to open something, like most other children.

Families can apply in person between 9am and noon at the Salvation Army Office along Bell Street.

Those who cannot make it in have until the end of the day Friday night to register online at saangeltree.org.

“It can give you a little bit of ease, and a little bit of hope and a little bit of positivity coming into the season, not having to wonder how I am going to do this and this or if I am going to have to cut this out,” said Major Linda Payton with the Salvation Army of the Wiregrass. “That’s what we are here for. We want to help you be able to give your children a Christmas they will still remember as a positive thing.”

For an application, all of the following information will be required:

  • Valid photo ID for parent/guardian
  • Birth Certificate of children 0-12
  • Proof of ALL household income
  • Proof of ALL household expenses
  • Proof of any Government assistance
  • Proof of budget class/workshop

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
His next of kin have been notified.
Suspect identified in Bonifay officer-involved shooting
Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
Houston County Commissioners approved a beer and wine license for JR's Pizza Palace on October...
Beer license approved for location where mass shooting happened
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death

Latest News

People can go into the Salvation Army office along Bell Street in Dothan and register between 9...
Angel Tree registration deadline is this Friday
Chairman Brandon Shoupe proposed a new tax for hotel rooms and Airbnbs in Houston County, with...
Houston County Commission considers new tax for parks & rec updates
The Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless considers local agencies the starting point for...
ARCH addresses issue of homelessness with Wiregrass agencies
United Way Wednesday: Christian Mission Centers
United Way Wednesday: Christian Mission Centers