Rainy Overnight Ahead

SYNOPSIS – We’ll see rain at times through the overnight, followed by cloudy skies Thursday, keeping temperatures down. Lingering clouds on Friday may break for a little sun, with much more sunshine returning for the weekend. We’ll warm-up again Saturday, before cooling sharply for Sunday and early next week.

TONIGHT – Rainy at times, breezy. Low near 60°. Winds NE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy. High near 67°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a shower. Low near 63°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 80° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/N at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tropical Storm Sean and a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic.

