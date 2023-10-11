Wiregrass Gives Back
Lady Wildcats grinding ahead of region tournament

By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the most critical seven days for the Enterprise High School volleyball team right now. Last week, the ladies were named regular season area champs after finishing with an 8-0 area record.

This team is well acquainted with success, the ladies have made it to the state playoffs every year since 2014. Since they went undefeated in the region, this year they will host the tournament.

According to Max Preps, the ladies head into the tournament ranked 14th in the state. This week, however, they will face the number 3 team McGill-Toolen out of Mobile when they travel to Gulf Shores.

