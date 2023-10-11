Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Fundraiser helping family raise thousands after child dies in crash on way to school

A GoFundMe account has helped raise thousands of dollars for a family who lost a young child in a car crash. (Source: KVVU)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Donations have come pouring in to help a Las Vegas family who lost a young child in a car crash.

Tracy Wolfe-Coleman started a GoFundMe over the weekend on behalf of the family after her nephew was killed last Friday.

North Las Vegas police said a 5-year-old boy, identified by family as KK Jordan Wolfe, died after he was hit by a van while he was being dropped off at school that morning.

Police said while waiting on private property in a line of stopped vehicles to be dropped off at school, the child exited the rear driver’s side door of a vehicle and ran across the driveway.

The driver of a work van pulled out from behind the stopped vehicles to go around them and struck the boy.

The van’s driver was identified as Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41, by police. He remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

However, investigators said they learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas and he was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Authorities said he is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and full-time attention to driving after the fact in connection to the deadly crash.

The family said they are devastated about losing their son but thank everyone for their support after such a tragic ordeal.

“The outpouring of love and concern is amazing, to say the least. We have had several emails requesting us to raise the goal for KK,” Wolfe-Coleman shared. “I have several emails that are stating they want the mom of this child to be able to stay home for a few months and help her other kids heal. I hope to make that happen.”

Wolfe-Coleman added, “This family will obviously never get over this horrific tragedy, but financial relief will help them stay together as a family during this time.”

As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe account has more than $30,000 in donations.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
His next of kin have been notified.
Suspect identified in Bonifay officer-involved shooting
Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
Houston County Commissioners approved a beer and wine license for JR's Pizza Palace on October...
Beer license approved for location where mass shooting happened
Alabamians in Israel
Alabamians working to return home from Israel as conflict erupts

Latest News

Chairman Brandon Shoupe proposed a new tax for hotel rooms and Airbnbs in Houston County, with...
Houston County Commission considers new tax for parks & rec updates
The Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless considers local agencies the starting point for...
ARCH addresses issue of homelessness with Wiregrass agencies
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
The UAW says it is expanding its strike to include a Ford truck plant in Kentucky
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case