Enterprise State volleyball team ranked nationally for first time in program history

The program just returned last year, being one of five sports added by Enterprise State in 2021.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Weevils have accomplished a program first.

The Enterprise State Community College volleyball team is ranked in the top 20 nationally among junior college teams.

The program returned last year, one of 5 sports teams added to the school in 2021.

The addition included 14 athletic scholarships for volleyball.

The team has picked up local talent such as Lily Rhoades who is from Enterprise.

“Coming from Enterprise, it is such a good community and to be able to stay in the community and play volleyball at the college level is just a big deal,” Rhoades said about the team.

The Lady Weevils sees the new accomplishment as a great opportunity for athletics at ESCC.

Victoria Howell, the head coach for the Lady Weevils, said, “I think it can kind of pump everyone else up to want to do better in everything that we do,” about the team being ranked.

Coach Howell hopes they will keep bringing local talent to contribute to the success of the program.

The ladies have six more games left before the post-season.

