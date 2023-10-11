Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Daleville man identified as Bonifay deputy-involved shooting death

58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County...
58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville (pictured) was killed by a Holmes County Sheriff's deputy after a traffic stop on Tuesday in Bonifay turned violent and Evans reportedly pulled a gun on the deputy.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office have now identified the man killed in a traffic stop turned deputy-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday in Bonifay.

The October 10 traffic stop at a Chevron gas station off Highway 79 escalated into a physical altercation between the involved deputy and a man, now identified as 58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville, after the deputy questioned him about if he had drugs or guns on him.

Evans pulled a gun on the deputy and attempted to shoot him, according to HCSO, with the deputy was said to have acted in self defense as he pulled his own firearm and shot Evans multiple times, killing him.

The October 10 traffic stop at a Chevron gas station off Highway 79 in Bonifay escalated into a...
The October 10 traffic stop at a Chevron gas station off Highway 79 in Bonifay escalated into a physical altercation between the involved deputy and a man, now identified as 58-year-old Thomas Bradley Evans of Daleville, after the deputy questioned him about if he had drugs or guns on him.(WJHG)

HCSO said next of kin has been notified of Evans’ passing, and that their thoughts are with his family at this time.

No additional information was released from HCSO about the incident as it remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and 14th Judicial Circuit Office of the State Attorney, and the deputy involved will remain on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder
Bonifay shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Bonifay
Player of the Week
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees
Houston County Commissioners approved a beer and wine license for JR's Pizza Palace on October...
Beer license approved for location where mass shooting happened
Alabamians in Israel
Alabamians working to return home from Israel as conflict erupts

Latest News

Department of Justice Seal File Photo
Eufaula man one of 2 men indicted for trafficking protected birds
The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), the academic division of Southeast Health...
ACOM receives education diversity award
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states