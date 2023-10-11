Bus crash outside of Bozeman School, students injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The southbound inside lane on Highway 77 has been blocked off and students have been transported to hospitals after officials say a bus crash occurred in front of Deane Bozeman School.

According to a Facebook post on the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two school buses got into an accident. Bay District Schools identified these two as Bozeman Bus 766 and Bus 980.

Students were reportedly on both buses. No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

In a status by Bay District Schools around 5:11 p.m., all uninjured students are with their parents/guardians or are on their way home. Twelve students have been transported to area hospitals and their parents have been notified.

