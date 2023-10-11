Wiregrass Gives Back
Bright Athletes: Jordan Sanford

Sanford is a true leader that makes you stand up straight when he walks in the room but also is dedicated to making himself a everyone else around him better.
By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He's the kind of guy that makes you stand up straight when he walks in the room. Jordan Sanford is a true leader, dedicated to making himself and everyone else around him better.

With a 3.9 GPA, Sanford is a junior middle linebacker at Northside Methodist Academy. His head coach describes him as the “quarterback” of the defense.

He currently is taking dual-enrollment courses while also serving on the National Peanut Festival Junior Fair board. He says his father was just as involved with the community as he was, which sparked his passion.

“I love to help my community. I love volunteering. I think leadership is a big part of what I stand for because without a leader you don’t have much”, said Sanford.

