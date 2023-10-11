Beneficial Rain Falls Today

SYNOPSIS – The morning has been cloudy but dry around much of the Wiregrass, but there has been a little bit of rain falling in few locations as well. Rain will start coming down across just about all of the Wiregrass by around lunch time, then continue to fall through much of the rest of the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours tonight before coming to an end by around sunrise Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are likely for most locations, though some places could see more rain. A second smaller rain chance moves through late Friday, then we’re drying out and cooling off through the weekend and into early next week.

TODAY – Cloudy with rain moving in by the afternoon. High near 74°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph. 100%

TONIGHT – Rain, some heavy at times. Breezy. Low near 60°. Winds NE at 15-20 mph. 100%

TOMORROW – Rain ends by sunrise, then mostly cloudy. High near 71°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 80° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 85° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 72°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 50° High: 71°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Gale Warning from 1 PM CT through Thursday morning.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts, increasing to 20-25 kts with gusts up to 40 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 2 to 4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Sean has developed off the coast of Africa Tuesday night. It is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it continues northwestward through the rest of the week, then it’s expected to gradually weaken by the end of the weekend. A second tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa right behind it has a low chance of developing into a named storm by the end of the week.

