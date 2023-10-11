ACOM receives education diversity award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), the academic division of Southeast Health, received a prestigious national honor on Wednesday with being named a recipient of the 2023 Health Professionals Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award.

The HEED Award is given yearly to different health colleges and universities across the United States that “demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.” For 2023, ACOM was one of 62 nationwide recipients of the honor.

In their announcement of the honor, ACOM pointed to the accolade being “a testament to ACOM’s pursuit of excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).”

“We hold in high regard and celebrate the unique perspectives, backgrounds, cultures and life experiences that each member brings to our institution,” said Susie White, the Contracts and Policy Manager and Interim DEI Officer of ACOM. “This fosters a unifying environment where every individual is treated with the utmost respect and dignity.”

“Our standards are high, and we look for schools where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus,” said Lenore Perlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, who created the Award in 2012 as the only national honor to recognize outstanding achievement in DEI.

All 63 recipient institutions will be featured in the November/December issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine.

To learn more about the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, you can visit their website here, or you can learn more about the INSIGHT Into Diversity Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award by clicking here.

