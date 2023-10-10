Wet Weather Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover is increasing, leading to showers developing on Wednesday, especially for the afternoon hours. The rain continues at times through Wednesday night, before we turn drier for Thursday. Another rain chance arrives later Friday, followed by another blast of cool air for the second part of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light SW-S.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, rain developing. High near 74°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain at times, breezy. Low near 60°. Winds NE at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 72° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Gale Warning* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 2-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking a weak area of low pressure in the SW Gulf, along with a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic.

