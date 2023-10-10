Steady, Soaking Rain Arrives Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – Clouds are on the increase, but we should stay dry and warm this afternoon. Tomorrow is a much different story as a steady and soaking rain moves into the Wiregrass by around lunch time. Rain, some heavy at times will continue to fall through Wednesday night before finally tapering off by around sunrise Thursday morning. One more chance of rain rolls through along a cold front on Friday, then we’re turning drier and cooler once again for the weekend.

TODAY – Increasing clouds. High near 86°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light SSW.

TOMORROW – Cloudy skies with rain increasing in coverage after lunch time. High near 74°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 90%

EXTENDED

THU: Early morning rain ending, then mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 75° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 85°

SUN: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 54° High: 72°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 48° High: 71°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts, then turning E at 5 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 1 foot or less late.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re still watching for potential tropical development from the disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Regardless of tropical development, a steady, soaking rain is on the way for the northern Gulf Coast. A tropical wave just off the coast of Africa could become a named storm over the next couple of days. It is still expected to head northward over the open waters of the Atlantic.

