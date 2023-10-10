Slocomb Mayor say city passed largest budget in city history

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Slocomb passed the 2023-2024 budget at their council meeting Monday, October 9.

Mayor Rob Hinson says this budget is the biggest budget in city history.

Some of the highlights of the budget include an additional $80,000 in sales tax revenue for the city, $8,000 for a mosquito fogger and $6,000 set aside for a new air conditioning unit at the Slocomb city library.

Mayor Hinson released a statement to News4 regarding the budget.

On October 9th, we passed the largest budget in Slocomb history. We continue to see much positive growth in our city. We are investing in our infrastructure, our future and our departments and employees. We are also able to save to ensure we have reserve funds available. We have numerous grant requests pending and are awaiting word on these. We continue our optimism about moving Slocomb forward!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.