Pet of the Week: Merry Martin

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.

Martin is a 3-year-old white and grey tabby cat.

According to the shelter, Martin is lovable and loves attention.

He has been neutered and is ready for his forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Martin, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

