McKinnon formally announces Dale chairman bid

Dale County Chairman Steve McKinnon announces he is seeking another term on October 10, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Chairman Steve McKinnon announced he seeks a full term on Tuesday.

Governor Ivey appointed him in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Mark Blankenship, who was elected Ozark mayor.

“I’ve tried to be a leader, I’ve got a great commission (and) we’ve worked together,” McKinnon said of his time as chairman.

He cited several improvements, including modernizing offices, improving county facilities, and upgrading the Dale County Jail.

McKinnon, who lives in the far southern reaches of the county, spent 11 years on the commission.  After losing his reelection bid, Ivey appointed him to the chairmanship.

His resume includes the Alabama Association of County Commissioners, a spot on that group’s legislative committee, and former AACC president.

McKinnon is a Southeast Alabama Regional Planning Commission member and former Daleville Chamber of Commerce president.

He is a Republican facing opposition in next year’s primary from Commissioner Adam Enfinger and Pickard Mayor Bobby Borland.

