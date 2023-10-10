McKinnon formally announces Dale chairman bid

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Chairman Steve McKinnon announced he seeks a full term on Tuesday.

Governor Ivey appointed him in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Mark Blankenship, who was elected Ozark mayor.

“I’ve tried to be a leader, I’ve got a great commission (and) we’ve worked together,” McKinnon said of his time as chairman.

He cited several improvements, including modernizing offices, improving county facilities, and upgrading the Dale County Jail.

McKinnon, who lives in the far southern reaches of the county, spent 11 years on the commission. After losing his reelection bid, Ivey appointed him to the chairmanship.

His resume includes the Alabama Association of County Commissioners, a spot on that group’s legislative committee, and former AACC president.

McKinnon is a Southeast Alabama Regional Planning Commission member and former Daleville Chamber of Commerce president.

He is a Republican facing opposition in next year’s primary from Commissioner Adam Enfinger and Pickard Mayor Bobby Borland.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.