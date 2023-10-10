Wiregrass Gives Back
ESCC women’s volleyball ranked nationally

Enterprise State Community College women's volleyball team
Enterprise State Community College women's volleyball team(ESCC Athletics)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State women’s volleyball team can add a new accomplishment to their belts this week.

According to the NJCAA DII volleyball rankings, the team is now ranked nationally at number 20.

This is the first time in the school’s history that the volleyball team has been ranked on the national level. The junior college has only had a women’s volleyball team since 2022.

They currently have a record of 18-6.

