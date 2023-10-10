Beer license approved for location where mass shooting happened

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The third time was the charm for a business seeking to sell alcohol at a place where a mass shooting occurred.

Houston County Commissioners approved JR’s Pizza Palace’s beer and wine license on Tuesday.

Commissioners had previously refused two liquor license requests for the Wicksburg location, formerly Teaser’s Rock-Hard Cabaret.

In 2012, three people—two of them employees--died when gunman Ryan Clark Petersen opened fire inside that strip club.

Several years later, the business closed after other violent incidents.

The building rebranded as Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, but commissioners rejected liquor licenses amid concerns about previous violence.

Owner Jack Ramu rebranded as JR’s Pizza Palace and dropped his lawsuit challenging the denial.

“I can assure you Mr. Ramu will run a clean operation,” his attorney, Dustin Fowler, told commissioners.

Petersen is on death row.

