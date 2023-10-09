New Vietnam War memorial on Fort Novosel honors the 57th AHC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A special ceremony took place this weekend to honor a group of Vietnam War Veterans.

That group is the 57th Assault Helicopter Company, known as the Gladiators.

In October 1967, the 57th deployed to Vietnam to join the war effort.

Almost 56 years later, the Gladiators reunited to dedicate a new memorial in Veterans Park on Fort Novosel.

Joe Sottile, who served as a Chief Warrant Officer with the 57th AHC, was one of the memorial organizers.

After a visit to Fort Novosel in 2015 for the First Aviation Brigade’s 50th anniversary, Sottile said, “At the time we kind of all decided that we need to do a monument for the 57th, our company.”

The Gladiators developed the motto, “Try Us,” for their valiant efforts while serving in the Army. The Gladiators were one of the last assault companies to leave Vietnam in March 1973.

“Lost a lot of people, did a lot of dangerous things, did a lot of special things, and developed what became special operations in aviation,” veteran Steve Hayduk who served as a crew chief SPEC 5 with the 57th AHC, added when discussing the company’s history.

43 soldiers with the gladiators lost their lives over the course of the war. This memorial honors their memory.

“This is ours now forever and when we are all gone, it will always be here,” Hayduk said about the emotional tribute to their fallen brothers and the remaining Gladiators.

The memorial monument is placed on the home of Army Aviation, Fort Novosel. Colonel John Miller, the Garrison Commander at Fort Novosel, attended the dedication ceremony and noted how special the bonds made between these men through the service of their country is another example of the rich history the aviation branch has.

Nearly 100 members of the 57th AHC and their family members gathered for the dedication ceremony and to celebrate the 15th reunion of the Gladiators.

