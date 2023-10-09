HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A new mural is on display in downtown Headland.

Community leaders held a ribbon cutting for the mural this week. It is located on the side of Headland National Bank on the town’s square.

New mural in downtown Headland a 'tribute to agriculture' (WTVY)

While cutting the ribbon, HNB First Bank’s Chairman and President, Dwight Gamble, said the new mural serves as a tribute to agriculture. The mural features a farmer and peanuts.

“Agriculture has been a bedrock of our community,” Gamble said. “It is an economic driver in our city and certainly our county and Tri-States. It’s great to have this mural to give a brief history of what agriculture has meant to this area.”

Executive Director, Adrienne Wilkins with the Chamber of Commerce said she hopes the mural serves as a welcome piece as people drive through downtown.

“We really want this mural to tell our community and visitors and anyone who passes down Main Street where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Wilkins said.

“We want to welcome them as our community continues to grow. We want everyone to know that they are welcome to be a part of Headland.”

The mural was painted by artist Wes Hardin. Hardin previously painted another Headland mural honoring a longtime barber.

Wilkins said the city hopes to add more murals to downtown Headland in the future.

