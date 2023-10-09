Wiregrass Gives Back
Mid-Week Rain On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – Great weather to begin the week will be replaced by a much-needed rain system for later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Another impulse arrives Friday with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, before we turn cooler for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, some high cloudiness late. Low near 52°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness. High near 86°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers developing. Low: 63° High: 75° 90%

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny.  Low: 54° High: 72° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking a weak area of low pressure in the SW Gulf, along with a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic.

