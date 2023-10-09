Harlem Globe Trotters to dunk on Dothan during 2024 World Tour

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their triumphant return to the Dothan Civic Center! This is your chance to witness the record-breaking stars of basketball LIVE as they bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals, on April 9th!

But that’s not all - this year, they are thrilled to announce a new official ball partner, Spalding®. Starting this December, Spalding® will be joining the team at every arena destination, enhancing the game experience like never before. Fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding® Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series™ ball on game day.

The Harlem Globe Trotters will play the Dothan Civic Center April 9, 2024. (City of Dothan)

The Harlem Globetrotters will play at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Patrons will have access to presale tickets beginning October 9th at 10:00 a.m. with code LoveDothan at the Dothan Civic Center website.

After Presale ends, fans can score the best seats at the Dothan Civic Center website beginning October 16, at 10:00 a.m.

See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd.

You might even find yourself mid-court as part of the all-new, fan-filled, Halftime Skills Showcase!

Visit the Dothan Civic Center website for more information on the event.

