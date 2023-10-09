Fostering Hope pumpkin patch continues giving back to families in need

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Fostering Hope pumpkin patch still has some pumpkins for sale, but this may be the last week the Hope Patch is open. Fostering Hope said they’re almost out of pumpkins.

The annual pumpkin patch is run solely by volunteers from local churches, community members, and Fostering Hope, some of which are foster parents themselves.

For every pumpkin sold, the money goes to items foster families may be in need of.

“Without the support of our community, Fostering Hope can not continue to stay open as it is a nonprofit for Abbeville, Headland, and the Wiregrass. The Hope Patch and having that support all of October gives everything back to them so they can continue for us,” Allison Lindsay a volunteer for Fostering Hope said.

Monday through Friday, the pumpkin path is open from 10 am to 6 pm. Saturday, they open at 9 in the morning.

