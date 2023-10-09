FNF Week 6 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 6 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Tristan Smith, Dale County: Smith’s monster game highlighted another strong week of individual performances from last week. Smith accounted for 315 yards and seven touchdowns and added four two—point conversions to spark Dale County’s Class 4A, Region 2 60-30 win over Slocomb. Smith’s seven touchdowns and four two-point conversions gave up him 50 total points scored, the seventh most in an AHSAA game, according to the AHSAA website. Smith rushed for 286 yards and six touchdowns and added 29 yards in receptions, including a 10-yard TD catch. Smith’s rushing TDs covered 16, 33, 20, 60, 10 and 1 yards.

A.J. Lewis, Ashford: Lewis accounted for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 50-44 win over Daleville. He threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns off 5-of-8 passing and rushed for 132 and two scores off 18 carries.

Colby Tew, Kinston: Tew rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 52-7 win over Pleasant Home. Tew scored on runs of 1, 74 and 10 yards.

Brody Mixon, Samson: Mixon earned 11 tackles, forced a fumble and returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown in Samson’s 34-16 win over Abbeville. He also had a big night offensively with 143 yards rushing and a 14-yard receiving touchdown on offense

