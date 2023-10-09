Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan Area Botanical Gardens hosts butterfly exhibit

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens’s seasonal butterfly house is coming to a close. Visitors can come and see the entire life cycle of a butterfly until October 31.

This butterfly exhibit has over 400 to 500 native butterflies. Within this enclosed exhibit, they are surrounded by flowers.

These butterflies come from butterfly farmers.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens has one of three butterfly exhibits in the state.

“We visualize this as a teaching tool, where you can learn about butterflies and plants. Certain butterflies depend on certain plants,” William Holman the executive director of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens said.

Holman encourages everyone to come out and see the attraction before it’s gone. It will reopen in April.

