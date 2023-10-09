Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The community is anxiously holding its breath as a church group from Daphne is stuck in Israel as war breaks out.

According to a Facebook live video posted Saturday night, the Rev. Thack Dyson of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne is leading a tour with some of his church members. They had just started their tour in Tel Aviv when Hamas launched the missiles and gunfire into the southern region.

Dyson said they could hear the air raid sirens on Saturday morning. Soon after, the tour group was moved north to the Sea of Galilee further away from Gaza out of the range of missiles.

The group flew to Israel from Alabama on Friday morning, and Dyson said they planned to return Oct. 18. He said they’re currently beyond the range of missiles and that the group will stay there until they can secure flights and fly back to the states.

Dyson made the following statements in his Facebook live update as he continued his morning prayer segment miles away.

“Good morning. It’s Sunday morning in beautiful Galilee and we’re here in the middle of a war and this is not what we planned but this is what we’ve got. But it’s been a good trip not withstanding a little hiccup down in Gaza yesterday but just want to let you know that we are safe. We’re getting flooded with emails and texts and thank you for your prayers and concerns.

“People right now are scheduling their flights and hopefully the flights are not cancelled- we’ve had many cancellations already after the flights were booked but I think things are settling down and hopefully by Thursday everyone will be home.”

Dyson is asking folks to continue to pray for them and their safety.

