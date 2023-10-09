Better Rain Chances on the Way

SYNOPSIS – The new work week starts off clear, cool, and quiet, and we’ll continue to see more sunshine than clouds over the next couple of days as temperatures continue to turn warmer. A disturbance over the southwest Gulf of Mexico moves close to the region by the middle of the week, and that could finally bring some beneficial rain along with it. Small rain chances close out the work week as another front moves through, then we turn sunny and cooler once again for the weekend.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds light and variable, turning SW at 5 mph by the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Clear skies with a few high clouds late. Low near 52°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Increasing clouds. High near 86°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 75° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 78° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 30%

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 65° High: 82°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 72°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet, becoming 1 foot or less late.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Most of the Atlantic basin is quiet, but we are watching our next tropical wave roll off the African coast. If a tropical system was to develop over the next couple of days, indications are it would quickly turn north into the open Atlantic. Another disturbance bears watching in the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It has a low chance of developing into a named storm, but some beneficial rain is on the way to the northern Gulf Coast by the middle of the week regardless of tropical development.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.