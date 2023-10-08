Troy University offering all students-athletes a NIL class

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - More regulations for NIL could come soon as voted by the NCAA this week. In the meantime, Troy University’s Idea Bank launched a program this semester so that athletes can learn the ins and outs of controlling that.

Back in 2021, the NCAA changed restrictions to give students the right to profit from using their name, image, and likeness.

Now, all Troy student-athletes have access to a course that teaches them how to make it work at a smaller division-one school.

Lynee George is the director of Troy’s Idea Bank and a professor at the university. George admitted that the technical side of NIL can be hard to navigate for both students and parents.

“At a smaller school like Troy, I feel like a lot of student-athletes think oh, that is not for me, that is for your power five household name football players that already have recognition,” George said.

George’s hope is that more student-athletes take advantage of the course and get the NIL deals soon after. She added that this also has great potential in a city like Troy because of the number of small businesses.

