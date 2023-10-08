Tracking Mid-Week Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS – The new week kicked off with one of the coolest days we’ve seen this season as temperatures ranged between the upper 40s and middle 70s under a cloudless sky! Another drop in temperatures will be seen tonight while skies remain clear into tomorrow. High clouds on Tuesday will be a precursor to the arrival of a low pressure system from the Gulf on Wednesday afternoon that can provide our area with some needed rain. Moisture from the system will keep our lows in the 60s until another cold front swoops through next weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 46°. Winds light N-NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 81°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds W-SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny with passing high clouds. Low: 53° High: 86° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, early showers. Low: 62° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching the energy south of the Cabo Verde Islands where the Atlantic’s next tropical system could develop in a few days.

