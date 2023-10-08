Suspected thief nabbed, others sought after daring pursuit

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A suspected thief is in custody, and others are being sought following a daring pursuit that spanned two counties early Sunday.

“A passerby advised that multiple suspects in a white pickup truck were attempting to steal an ATM from All-In Credit Union’s Skipperville location,” Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said.

According to Bynum, the H&W Convenience store near the credit union was targeted about the same time by burglars who stole the cash drawer and caused “severe” damage by ramming a truck into the store’s front doors to gain entry.

A pursuit reaching speeds of about 100 miles-per-hour followed after a Dale County deputy spotted the suspected vehicle, with the chase ending in downtown Clio, which is in adjacent Barbour County.

“Multiple subjects fled from the vehicle on foot and the deputy was able to take the driver, Cornelius Fryer, into custody after a brief foot pursuit,” Bynum said in a statement.

Fryer is jailed without bond on an Eluding charge, with additional charges pending.

Sheriff Bynum praised the Ozark and Clio police departments and Barbour County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

