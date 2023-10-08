Seven year old child dies in Henry County UTV accident

NEWVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A seven-year-old Henry County boy riding a UTV with his father died when the vehicle flipped.

Coroner Derek Wright identified the victim as David Bami Hiel Chan.

Wright told News4 that the vehicle flipped when it hit a hole in a pasture where the two rode and the UTV landed on top of the boy.

The accident occurred in the 900 block of Henry County Road 80 in Newville.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.