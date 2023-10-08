Wiregrass Gives Back
Seven year old child dies in Henry County UTV accident

The vehicle flipped when it hit a hole in a pasture where the two rode and the vehicle landed on top of the boy.
Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Fatal accident on Memorial Highway(MGN/Pixabay)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEWVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A seven-year-old Henry County boy riding a UTV with his father died when the vehicle flipped.

Coroner Derek Wright identified the victim as David Bami Hiel Chan.

Wright told News4 that the vehicle flipped when it hit a hole in a pasture where the two rode and the UTV landed on top of the boy.

The accident occurred in the 900 block of Henry County Road 80 in Newville.

