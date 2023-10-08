Dothan Nurseries Greenhouse hosts fall festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Nurseries hosted its annual fall festival.

Several vendors in the area were present at the festival, which featured food, live music, and trail rides.

The owner of Dothan Nurseries, John David Boone, said that the festival was a great way to show support to local small businesses.

“Every year, it seems to grow and grow,” Boone said about the festival which the business looks forward to hosting each year.

