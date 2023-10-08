Chilly Nights Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A swift change is ahead tonight as temperatures quickly drop from the afternoon’s lower 80s to the chilly upper 40s. The new wave of cool, dry air from the Northwest will provide us with a few more days of clear skies, warm afternoons, and chilly nights. We’re currently tracking energy and moisture south of Mexico that will likely cross into the Gulf and flow towards the Wiregrass next week, granting us some much needed rainfall.

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 48°. Winds N-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few wispy clouds. High near 76°. Winds N-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 47°. Winds light N-NW.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 86° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 85° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 71° High: 86° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The remnants of Philippe landed in much of the Northeast U.S. today, dropping significant rainfall over the region. Our eyes will be on the energy south of the Cabo Verde Islands where the Atlantic’s next tropical system could develop next week.

