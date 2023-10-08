Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Chilly Nights Ahead

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A swift change is ahead tonight as temperatures quickly drop from the afternoon’s lower 80s to the chilly upper 40s. The new wave of cool, dry air from the Northwest will provide us with a few more days of clear skies, warm afternoons, and chilly nights. We’re currently tracking energy and moisture south of Mexico that will likely cross into the Gulf and flow towards the Wiregrass next week, granting us some much needed rainfall.

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 48°. Winds N-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few wispy clouds. High near 76°. Winds N-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 47°. Winds light N-NW.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 86° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 85° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 71° High: 86° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The remnants of Philippe landed in much of the Northeast U.S. today, dropping significant rainfall over the region. Our eyes will be on the energy south of the Cabo Verde Islands where the Atlantic’s next tropical system could develop next week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested last week murdered in downtown Dothan: Police
Ashleigh Ableman and Howard Anderson Dale County Sheriff's Office booking photos
Ariton couple burns child with blowtorch: DCSO
A crime investigation.
14-year-old charged with murdering brother will stay locked up
New details are being learned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the midst of a two day old...
Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Carroll vs Eufaula | 10/6/23
WATCH: Carroll, Eufaula clash to claim top spot in 5A-Region 2

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 7, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 7, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, October 6, 2023
Much Cooler This Weekend
Color The Weather 10-06-23
Color The Weather 10-06-23