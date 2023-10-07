Wicksburg @ Geneva County | 2023 Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers travel to Hartford for a 2A-Region 2 battle with the winless Bulldogs. Can Wicksburg earn a victory and their first win streak of the season, or will Geneva County finally break the losing trend for their first W of 2023?
FINAL SCORE: Wicksburg 42 - Geneva County 6
