Wicksburg @ Geneva County | 2023 Week 6

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers travel to Hartford for a 2A-Region 2 battle with the winless Bulldogs. Can Wicksburg earn a victory and their first win streak of the season, or will Geneva County finally break the losing trend for their first W of 2023?

FINAL SCORE: Wicksburg 42 - Geneva County 6

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.